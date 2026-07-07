How to Work a Room with Confidence

Author Emily Lampkin joins us to share practical tips from White Lies and Duct Tape on mastering the art of mingling. From becoming the connector in the room to sitting with the person you know the least, Emily will explain how simple shifts can make networking and social events feel less intimidating. She’ll also share advice on working a room with confidence, politely exiting conversations, attending events with a plan, and following up in a way that actually works.

Whether you are heading to a work event, community gathering, or social outing, Emily’s tips will help you make stronger connections and get more out of every conversation.