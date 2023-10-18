With the holidays right around the corner, there’s a lot to budget for. Joining us with the scoop on how to turn spending into earning this holiday season is Jeannette Kaplun, Lifestyle Expert. To save extra on holiday travels, monitor travel websites for the best deals and consider booking hotels and airline tickets in advance. Take advantage of cashback rewards on your credit cards, perfect for some extra cash in your pocket. The Chase Freedom Flex credit card has excellent cash back rewards whether that be for holiday gifts, meals, events, anything! Other ways to manage your spending this upcoming holiday season is by by getting crafty and creative with decorations and gifts!

Visit creditcards.chase.com to learn more about cashback rewards so you can start saving this holiday season!