How to Talk About AI with Your Children

Melissa J. Westendorf, J.D./Ph.D., joins us on The Morning Blend to share how you can approach the topic of artificial intelligence with your children.

Melissa provides information about how kids are currently using AI. People are using it to help with math, creating resumes, and giving mental health advice. There are tips parents can use to ensure healthy usage of AI by their younger children.

There are potential risks when using AI. At a time when more people are spending time online, these discussions are important for families to have.

Trust that these conversations about AI will make a difference! You can view this article from the American Psychological Association as an additional resource. For more information, visit this link: Technology Wellness Center