How to Support Miss Wisconsin Teen USA for Best Buddies Champion of the Year

Autumn Gunderson joins us on The Morning Blend to share her work as Miss Wisconsin Teen USA and as a nominee for the Best Buddies Champion of the Year.

Autumn has been an active supporter of Best Buddies, using her platform to raise awareness about the importance of inclusion and kindness. Her passion for the cause comes from a deep belief that everyone deserves to feel accepted and valued. She has founded her school chapter, become a member of the student state board for Best Buddies, and has written a children’s book championing kindness and inclusion for all.

The Best Buddies Champion of the Year campaign is a friendly fundraising competition that celebrates community leaders who advocate for inclusion. Each “Champion” works throughout the campaign to raise funds and awareness for Best Buddies programs. The effort culminates in a gala event, where one individual is honored as Champion of the Year, recognizing their commitment to building a more inclusive world.

Best Buddies Champion of the Year Gala:

November 6, 2025

5 PM - 9 PM

The Pfister Hotel,

424 E. Wisconsin Avenue

Milwaukee, WI 53202

To support Autumn and to learn more about the Gala, visit Autumn Gunderson Best Buddies Nominee