How to SHIFT to the Life You Love This New Year

Founder, author, and producer of SHIFT, Susan Wehrley, joins us on The Morning Blend to share her upcoming docu-reality show, SHIFT: The Gut Intelligence Blueprint.

For more than 37 years, Susan has helped leaders and individuals create work—and lives—they truly love. Through her SHIFT process, she shows people how to quiet the ego, tune into their intuition, and live more authentically and fully. To create the life you want to be living, the process starts by identifying what you want to be feeling during and after your goals.

SHIFT: The Gut Intelligence Blueprint:

Premieres January 19

Available on Apple TV and Amazon Prime Video

Visit SHIFT, to learn more about the process in your favorite format — books, online trainings, and App