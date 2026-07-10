How to Save your Skin from Melasma

July is Melasma Awareness Month, so Wisconsin Vein Center and MediSpa professionals are here to inform you on the causes, triggers and possible treatment of this common affliction!

Melasma is a complex chronic skin pigmentation problem, seen much more often in women, but also possible to see in men. It can be clearly edged pigment spots or diffuse, cloudy bordered lesions depending on the depth of skin involvement. Some simple ways to prevent Melasma is applying sunscreen regularly, and using physical protection like hats and shade. For professional treatments consult Wisconsin Vein Center and MediSpa.

To find more information or to reach out, go to Med Spa Milwaukee | Aesthetic Treatments | Wisconsin Vein Center & MediSpa