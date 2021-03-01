How to Practice Gratitude

Though sometimes our life and our work aren’t what we had hoped they would be, there are some ways to get more of what you want. Phil Gerbyshak says “intentional gratitude has changed his life - and it can change yours too.”
Phil is the Chief Revenue Officer at Process and Results. He is a Wisconsin native who finds happiness and gratitude in his adopted state of Florida.
Posted at 10:39 AM, Mar 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-01 11:40:01-05
