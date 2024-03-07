How to Naturally Exfoliate Your Skin!

Shelly Maguire, developer of the 2 Minute Miracle Gel, joins us today to talk about her topical skin care exfoliator! The 2 Minute Miracle Gel visibly removes dull, surface dead skin and transforms the look and feel of skin without any grains, acids or abrasives! The Gel is able to rejuvenate and hydrate the skin instantly! It gets your skin glowing with a natural radiance 100% of time! ALL in just 2 minutes!

Right now Ice Elements is offering free shipping on all orders! In addition, if you use cod TV15, you will receive 15% off of your order. To order the 2 Minute Miracle Gel, visit 2mmg.com or call 800-301-3590.