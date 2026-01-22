How to Make Skinimalism Work for You

After seeing multi‑step skincare routines flood social media, skinimalism is a welcome reset—focusing on fewer products with high‑quality ingredients that actually deliver results. By simplifying your routine, it becomes easier to stay consistent and avoid the frustration that causes many routines to fizzle out.

A strong skinimalist approach starts with the right cleanser. Merle Norman’s Skin Refining Cleanser cleanses and tones in one step, with gentle exfoliation to help prep skin for better absorption. Next, add a targeted serum to address concerns like fine lines, discoloration, or loss of elasticity—customer favorite Energizing Concentrate boosts moisture with hyaluronic acid. Finish with a powerhouse moisturizer, like the best‑selling Wrinkle Smoother, featuring Argireline, often called “Botox in a bottle.”

This month’s gift with purchase includes all three essentials to get you started. Supplies are limited, so stop in and start 2026 with a simple, effective skincare plan.

