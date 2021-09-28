How to Make a Comforting Chicken Cordon Bleu

Stressors surround us constantly, and we can all use a comfort food to help us feel at ease. With the help of Jones Dairy Farm, you can make an easy chicken cordon bleu dish that fits the bill perfectly. Picture this: turning a regular chicken cordon bleu dish into a casserole and subbing Jones Canadian Bacon for more traditional ham. Is your mouth watering yet? Chef Kate Lulloff from Jones Dairy Farm joins us today, and she will demo how to make this delicious recipe.

You can find Jones products at major retailers throughout the Milwaukee area. Check the product locator to find the grocery stores near you! To find the recipe for Chicken Cordon Bleu with a twist, visit jonesdairyfarm.com.