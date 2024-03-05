How to Lose Weight Naturally

After gaining over 100 pounds during her first pregnancy, Rachel Omdoll decided she wanted to make a change in her life. So, she became a Registered Dietitian and lost 100 pounds! After this journey, Rachel decided to start Love Nutrition LLC with the belief that you can still enjoy your favorite foods while also being healthy. She also believes in helping people who want to make lasting changes in their lives by providing them with an easy-to-understand lifestyle plan that fits into their lives without sacrificing taste or quality!

