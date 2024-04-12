How to Get a Spa-Like Facial at Home

Shelly Maguire, Developer of the 2 Minute Miracle Gel, joins the show today to talk about her topical skin care exfoliator that visibly removes dull, surface dead skin and transforms the look and feel of skin without any grains, acids or abrasives! The 2 Minute Miracle Gel gets your skin glowing with a natural radiance 100% of time while also providing rejuvenation and hydration. ALL in just 2 minutes!

Right now, Ice Elements Skin Care is offering free shipping on all orders plus 15% off if you use code TV15! Just visit their website at 2mmg.com or call 800-301-3590.