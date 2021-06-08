Watch
How to Find Love in 2021

With Author Connell Barrett
Posted at 10:19 AM, Jun 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-08 11:19:40-04

With the pandemic, dating looks much different in 2021. Author, dating coach, and columnist, Connell Barrett, has managed to master the male-female connection during this unconventional year. Connell’s new book, Dating Sucks But You Don’t: The Modern Guy’s Guide to Confidence, Romantic Connection, and Finding the Perfect Partner, helps people find the loves of their lives. Connell joins us today to answer a series of rapid-fire questions about dating in 2021.

You can find Connell’s book on datingtransformation.com.

