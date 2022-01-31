Watch
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

How To Ease Into Mindful Drinking After Dry January

Senior Health Reporter Anna Medaris
Posted at 11:08 AM, Jan 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-31 12:08:08-05

Access to mindful drinking is right at your fingertips. The app "Try Dry" allows you to track how much money you've spent on alcohol, and how many calories and "units" of alcohol you've consumed. Senior Health reporter, Anna Medaris joins us to share the benefits of going alcohol-free or even just cutting back on booze and other tips on how to do so.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

The Morning Blend Gives Back

12:11 PM, Oct 15, 2018

The Morning Blend

What's For Dinner?

3:33 PM, Jan 03, 2019

Jones Dairy Farm Recipes

12:10 PM, Oct 15, 2018

Sendiks

There's More in Store at Sendik's

5:24 PM, Nov 19, 2019