Access to mindful drinking is right at your fingertips. The app "Try Dry" allows you to track how much money you've spent on alcohol, and how many calories and "units" of alcohol you've consumed. Senior Health reporter, Anna Medaris joins us to share the benefits of going alcohol-free or even just cutting back on booze and other tips on how to do so.
How To Ease Into Mindful Drinking After Dry January
Senior Health Reporter Anna Medaris
Posted at 11:08 AM, Jan 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-31 12:08:08-05
