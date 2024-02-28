How To Downsize And Enjoy Life

The Gables of Germantown is a beautiful senior living campus located in the charming town of Germantown. It features independent living cottages and apartments as well as assisted living and memory care apartments and services. Today we visit the charming cottages at The Gables of Germantown and visit with residents Jim and Robin Thompson. They are joined by Jamie Hickmann, the Assistant Executive Director at The Gables of Germantown. They show our Andrea Boehlke their charming cottage. Check it out for yourself on March 13th with the Luck of The Irish open house.

They are located at N109W17075 Ava Cir, Germantown, WI 53022

They are offering a “While they Last!” special where they will pay up to $1750 for your move if you move into the Cottages by April 1.

Call Jamie to schedule a tour, 262-345-1025, or visit our website, gablesofgermantown.com