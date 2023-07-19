How to Deal With Change

Dealing with change can be tough, especially when it's out our control. Author, blogger, instructional educator and mom, Kristy Jean joins us to talk about change and how we can work through it. Kristy dives into what exactly makes change hard, how we can honor our anxious feelings without being consumed by them and finding ways to re-frame it in our minds. She also offers a few examples in both personal and professional settings with guides to working through each situation.