How to Create the Life That Feeds Your Soul

Live Your Jam
Posted at 10:31 AM, Jul 22, 2024

Ellen McGinnis is a Life Strategist for Live Your Jam. She joins the show today to talk about how she provides coaching and consulting services to people who dream of living a more fulfilling life and want to make a bigger difference in the world as well as in their lives.

For the opportunity to win a free coaching session with Ellen, subscribe to her newsletter at www.liveyourjam.com. In addition, subscribing to the newsletter will also allow you to receive free tools, inspirational stories of others who have made the transformation and educational videos. There will be a lottery for three individuals to receive a free coaching session with Ellen.

