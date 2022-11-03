How to Crack Communication Code

Rewired Dynamics transforms the way people communicate through a deep understanding of the 5 leadership voices. By helping people understand how they show up, what their tendencies are, and how others view their communication style -relationships, collaboration, and communication is transformed. The manner in which we communicate also depends on our health as a leader. Rewired Dynamics teaches tools and strategies to organizations of all levels to improve the physical and mental health of employees. Kim Galske and Fritz Baertschy with Rewired Dynamics talk about cracking the communication codes.