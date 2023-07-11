How to Cope with Post-Vacation Blues

Lifestyle Journalist/Expert Anna Medaris tells us how to cope after returning from a relaxing vacation. It's summertime and vacations are at an all-time high. Vacations are supposed to rejuvenate us and improve our productivity/work performance upon returning, but often times it feels like the exact opposite. Anna goes over how to conquer post-vacations blues before leaving for the trip, during the trip, and during the transition back home after the trip.
Posted at 11:41 AM, Jul 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-11 12:41:10-04
Lifestyle Journalist/Expert Anna Medaris tells us how to cope after returning from a relaxing vacation. It's summertime and vacations are at an all-time high. Vacations are supposed to rejuvenate us and improve our productivity/work performance upon returning, but often times it feels like the exact opposite. Anna goes over how to conquer post-vacations blues before leaving for the trip, during the trip, and during the transition back home after the trip.
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.