How to Control Your Digital Business Information

These days, the majority of your marketing presence depends upon your website and social media platforms. We are seeing a disturbing trend where companies don’t actually have full control of their media platforms nor do they know who has access to their website, email accounts and social media profiles. On today's show, Tim Vertz, from Vertz Marketing, will provide some tips to make sure you both own and control your own digital business information.

