How To Build A Career Through Failure

Most of us can agree that a traditional resume highlights the positive skills and attributes that a professional has accumulated over the course of their career. We are constantly promoting our acknowledgments, but we rarely spend time addressing the lessons that we have learned from our failures. The Perfect Rejection Resume: A Reader’s Guide to Building a Career Through Failure by Dr. Eli Joseph is designed to encourage readers to draw inspiration from their past failures while developing the audacity to embrace adversity.

In this book, Dr. Joseph dives into the rugged mindset of using failure to accomplish one’s goals “by any means.” Additionally, he uses his own story to provide problem-solving techniques that helped him “bend” the rules to his favor. The conclusion of this book reassures the notion that we don’t need a jury to judge our success or failure in life.

You can find Dr. Joseph's book on Amazon!