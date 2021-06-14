How to Avoid Wish-Cycling

Do you find yourself wishing that everything in your recycling bin can get turned into a new product? This is called wish-cycling, which can lead to an array of problems in the recycling process. Joining us today is Analiese Smith, the Recycling and Solid Waste Supervisor at Waukesha County Parks and Land Use. Analiese will share the most common mistake items that people put in their bins and explain why these items cannot be recycled.

You can avoid wish-cycling today by checking your recycling bin and pulling out any mistakes! There’s also a printable home recycling guide that can be found on waukeshacounty.gov/recycling.

For more information, follow Waukesha County Parks and Land Use on Facebook for the “Why Wednesday” and “What’s at the MRF?” posts that answer commonly asked recycling questions.