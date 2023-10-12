How to Avoid the Top Consumer Scams

It has been reported by The Federal Trade Commission that consumers had lost $8.8 billion to Consumer Scams. Identity Theft, Imposter Scams, and Credits or Information Reports are at the top of the list. This is a really scary reality to have to think about, and it commonly happens to those who are 55 years or older. Due to them likely not being as tech savvy, placing a high value on their credit rating and reputation, and the possibility of being fearful to report a scam, they become the perfect victim to these situations.

Today on the show is Ruth Busalacchi with SYNERGY HomeCare to talk about the upcoming workshop that can protect you or a loved one from scams. On Wednesday October 25th, from noon to 1:30pm, this event will held in the Greenfield Parks and Rec Community Room. The speaker will be talking about what you need to know to identify a con, how to know when someone is already a victim of scamming, and how to report it.

Until then, here are some tips on what to watch out for:



Identity and Financial asks — Receiving emails, updating account information, or a threat of money loss. Imposter: Artificial Intelligence — A new way to mimic of someone's voice, and you could be convinced a family member needs money. Social Media — Avoiding "about me" quizzes or sharing information that can provide possible passwords.

To get more information on this event, call the Greenfield Parks and Rec number, (414)329-5370, or contact SYNERGY HomeCare for Free Home Resource assessment, (414)763-8368 for Milwaukee County and (262)235-0640 for Waukesha and Walworth Counties.