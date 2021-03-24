Menu

How Three Sisters are Helping Fill the Nutrition Gap in America

The story of farm to table, and some great recipes to use at home
Posted at 10:48 AM, Mar 24, 2021
A recent study suggests that Americans are not getting enough fiber in their daily diets. In fact, only 5 percent of people meet the Institute of Medicine’s recommended daily targets. To combat these nutritional gaps in American diets, three sisters in North Dakota teamed up on their family farm with a simple mission: bringing better wheat from their family farm to your family table. Their vision was to elevate everyday pantry staples by bringing in more nutrition, while still providing the same great taste and textures everyone loves.

The brand features a new line of flour and pasta products powered by GoodWheat, making it naturally more nutrient-dense. Products contain up to 13 times the dietary fiber of traditional wheat, up to 50 percent less gluten, and nearly 30 percent fewer calories per serving. We spoke to the three sisters, Grace, Mollie and Annie from their farm in North Carolina to discuss their motivations for creating this product, and how it can improve the diets of many Americans while tasting great.

Grab your own nutrient dense pasta and learn some new recipes at threefarmdaughters.com.

