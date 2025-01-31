Watch Now
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

How is Vision and Learning related

The Vision Therapy Center
Posted

The Vision Therapy Center provides vision therapy to help people improve the efficiency of their visual system. Inefficient visual skills can cause issues such as difficulty reading, comprehension, depth perception, motion sickness. Vision affects almost every part of a person’s life and if your visual kills are inefficient you may have to work much harder to accomplish the same things someone with efficient vision accomplishes easily.

For more questions visit their website at: The Vision Therapy Center!

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo