How Hormones Impact Weight & Energy (and What to Do About It)

Alyx Coble-Frakes joins us on The Morning Blend to discuss how hormones can impact weight loss, and these four phases can create real action on your health journey.

The Agenda. is a cyclical wellness platform that helps women align nutrition, movement, stress management, work, and relationships with the four phases of the menstrual cycle. Its App and education simplify cycle-based living, so it’s practical: fewer cravings, steadier energy, and better weight outcomes by working with hormones instead of against them.

It is important to track your food habits, including how the food made you feel later in the day. Tracking your food, ensuring consistent nutrition, and movement can play a large role in your overall health.

