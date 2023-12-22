How Dogs Can Heal

“Dog spelled backwards is Love” is a delightful collection of poems and watercolors that celebrate the experiences that dogs bring to their humans. It will likely remind us all of our own special dogs and why we love them so much.
Today we are joined by the authors of this book. Kevin Commins and Carrie Fulk. The book is available on Amazon.
Posted at 10:35 AM, Dec 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-22 11:35:47-05
“Dog spelled backwards is Love” is a delightful collection of poems and watercolors that celebrate the experiences that dogs bring to their humans. It will likely remind us all of our own special dogs and why we love them so much.
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.