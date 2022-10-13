How Colton's Story Is Helping Other Kids

Today, Colleen Kelley, Colton Kelley and Al Colton joins us to talk about childhood cancer and how you can donate. Colton was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer and ever since has been focused on helping other kids and their families win the fight against cancer. Colleen is a client of McLario’s and the McLario firm has chosen to partner with Colton and his family to fight cancer and support St. Jude. Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food - because all a family should worry about is helping their child live. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20% to more than 80% since it opened more than 50 years ago. St. Jude won't stop until no child dies from cancer.

The firm will contribute $10 to Colton’s Give Back to St. Jude for each Estate Planning Consultation through the end of November.

Call or email the firm to schedule their free estate planning consultation or if they want to contribute directly to Colton’s Give Back for St. Jude, they can do so HERE. find a participant – Colleen Kelley

