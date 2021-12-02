How A Wisconsin Native Built Her Business To Give Back

The "Giving Gives On" within this popular jewelry brand! Wisconsin native Kendra Scott built her business to give back. The team at Kendra Scott thoughtfully and joyfully connects customers through beautiful jewelry that gives back to the causes and people you care about most. Marketing and philanthropic manager, Megan Noble joins us to explain why Kendra Scott is a great gifting destination this holiday season and how you can get involved with their holiday theme “The Giving Gives On.”

Shop to support the Marleh Lehmann Scholarship Foundation today by mentioning in store at The Corners of Brookfield or online with code GIVEBACK-AWLOZ and donate 20% of proceeds to the cause!

Kendra Scott has something for everyone on your list, and we're making spirits bright this year with our Giving Gives On campaign. Check out their 2021 holiday commercial! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=23uld2YvEwc