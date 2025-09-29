Housing Market Sweet Spot: Why Buyers Could Save $15,000 This Fall

With housing affordability top of mind for millions of Americans, new research from Realtor.com pinpoints a rare window of opportunity for homebuyers this year. Joining us on The Morning Blend is Realtor.com senior economist Jake Krimmel to break down why the market is shifting and what buyers need to know.

Realtor.com’s 2025 Best Time to Buy Report reveals that October 12–18 will be the most favorable week of the year for home shoppers. Buyers could save up to $15,000 during the upcoming buying period. Jake Krimmel shares what the market is looking like and what buyers need to do now to be ready for the short window period.

