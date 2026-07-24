House Rules Taken to The Next Level

Agree to Peace in your house and try out a Family Living Agreement. Certified Parent Coach and Founder of Real Life Parent Guide, Kim Muench, is here to stress that no matter the age of the kids, a living agreement is an essential way to keep the house structured. She will not only guide you on when to start, but what to include and how to present it to the kids without a shut down. Watch to see how she does it.

Looking to get one of Kim's Family Living Agreement Templates for free? Preorder her book, "Lost in Place: How to Support, Motivate, and Launch an Adult Child". Find it online at Walmart or Barnes & Nobel.