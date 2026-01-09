Host Your Wedding at the Baird Center!

From first looks to late-night bites, Baird's team partners with you to execute every detail with intention, no matter the season. Celebrate in ultra-flexible spaces, including the Grand Ballroom and the rooftop Baird Ballroom with the Baird Sky View Terrace.

On-site catering, audiovisual, event services, set-up, tear-down, and dedicated event management are all included as part of the experience. This means fewer vendors to coordinate, fewer decisions to juggle, and a smoother planning process from start to finish.

Book your 2026 or 2027 wedding by May 1, 2026, and receive a free room rental plus a $5,000 catering credit with our exclusive partner, Levy Restaurants. *Food and beverage minimum required to receive promotion. Contract must be signed by May 1, 2026. The wedding must be held in 2026 or 2027. Offer valid for events not already booked at the Baird Center.

To learn more, contact special events account manager Lisa Vincent at LVincent@wcd.org or go to BAIRD CENTER