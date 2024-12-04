Host Your Next Event at Prairie Springs on Park!

Ramsey Renno, owner of Two Birds, and Jen Hense, executive director of the Urban Ecology Center, visit us in the studio today to talk about their newfound partnership and eco-conscious event space perfect for your next gathering. We talk event services, how the venue, Prarie Springs on Park, came to be, their mission, and more! If you are interested in booking the space or taking a tour, visit Two Birds Event Group Website
