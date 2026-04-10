Hormones and How They Can Impact Your Cholesterol

When it comes to heart health, most people think first about diet and exercise, but hormones play an often overlooked role in cholesterol levels and overall cardiovascular risk. Omar Eliwa, RPh, a functional medicine pharmacist and founder of Welltopia Pharmacy, discuses how hormones like estrogen and testosterone play a factor in cholesterol levels and the treatments Welltopia offers to counteract these cholesterol changes.

Through April 10th-the 17th, Welltopia is offering 20% off the Lipid Regulation Formula! Visit there website for more information!