Hope Starts with Every Step

The Payton Alexander Foundation was created to honor the life and legacy of Payton Alexander, whose courage, kindness, and determination continue to inspire others. After Payton's courageous battle with Ewing's Sarcoma, the foundation was established to support children, adolescents, and young adults facing cancer, provide hope to families, and advance research for this rare disease.

Join the foundation for the Walk for a Cure on Sunday, September 13, at the Milwaukee County Zoo. This family-friendly event celebrates Payton's love for animals while raising funds for cancer research and support programs. Every step taken helps carry forward Payton's legacy of compassion and hope.

For more visit: https://www.paytonalexanderfoundation.org/