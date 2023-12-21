Hope for the Holidays

Former governor of Wisconsin, Marty Schreiber, joins us to discuss how to enjoy the holidays when a family member has Alzheimer's Disease. He knows what it means to go through such difficulties. Marty's wife Elaine passed away last year after living with Alzheimer for 2 decades. Marty was able to care for Elaine with a lot of support. He has been an advocate for caretakers. Marty has been stressing the importance of being there for your loved ones and yourself, especially during times like these.

He talks about avoiding stress and burnout and maintaining routine. For Marty, he found joy in the repetition and making sure that Elaine was able to enjoy herself to the fullest. While the holidays are meant to be joyful, they can also cause a lot of tension. Getting enough sleep, exercise and eating healthy are just a few things caregivers need in order to continue to care for a loved one.

If you would like to have Marty Schreiber come speak for your business, group, church, school, club, or other organization, go to his website, mytwoelaines.com, or email authors@mytwoelaines.com.