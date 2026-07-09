Hop on the Art Train... or Truck!?

Do you know a young artist? Join Artists Working in Education (AWE) with Art in the Park or one of their many programs. Today Brett is here to talk about his organization, their free events and other offerings.

The mission of Artists Working in Education (AWE) is to provide youth in Milwaukee with art enrichment programs that advance learning, enhance human potential, and cultivate community. Since 1998, AWE has connected children with professional artists who guide them through the process of transforming the ordinary into the extraordinary. Through meaningful, hands-on arts programming, youth develop new ways of seeing the world, building inquisitiveness, creativity, flexibility, imagination, and confidence.

Free Community Art with AWE:

- Truck Studio Through August 14 Mon., Tues., Wed. & Fri. Noon–3 PM 13 Milwaukee Parks with Milwaukee Recreation

- Tonight: Jackson Park Farmers Market 3–6:30 PM

- Wednesdays: Washington Park Summer Concert Series Starts at 5 PM

Can't make an event? Find their truck studios out in the community.

Visit their website for more!