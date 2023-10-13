Home Remodel Trends

There are many things to consider when deciding to remodel your house. You want to make sure it makes sense for your space while also staying up-to-date on certain trends— but how many trends are here to stay? NARI Milwaukee has the information you should know before you make any big steps.

Design Tech Remodeling is at the event with their design offers for Kitchen's and Bathrooms that you don't want to miss! As time goes on, we know that there are certain trends that go in and out of style, and they want to help you make sure you pick something timeless and perfect for you. Nicole Raffensperger, the owner and lead designer of Design Tech Remodeling, wants to meet with you and answer any questions you may have.

October 13th to 15th, NARI Milwaukee will be hosting their Home and Remodeling Show to answer questions anyone may have, plan an upcoming remodel or home improvement project, and even meet with local business that can help you with whatever you may be looking for. The show is running on Friday the 13th from Noon-8p.m., Saturday the 14th from 10a.m. to 7p.m., and Sunday the 15th from 10a.m. to 5p.m..

Tickets can be purchased in advance for just $8 from their website. Otherwise at the door tickets are only $10 for adults and $8 for anyone 60 years or older. Children 17 and younger, active/retired military, veterans, first responders, and medical personnel are free with an I.D. at the door!

Parking at State Fair is $10 and there is also plenty of street parking available.

Visit narimilwaukee.org/events/homeowner-events to get your tickets ahead of time.