Home Buyer Questions Answered!

with Lifetime Realty Group
Posted at 10:21 AM, Oct 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-27 11:21:07-04

Jennifer Strelka and Mark Dorlack are Buyer Specialists with Lifetime Realty Group with Keller Williams. Today they will help answer some frequently asked questions home buyers may have when searching for their next home or first home. They offer FREE buyer consultations. Jen or Mark can be reached at 414-305-2519
