Holistic Support for Perimenopause and Menopause!

Many women going through menopause and perimenopause symptoms commonly get overlooked. Leaving women with the question, how do you approach hormone changes? Nutritionist Amanda Zagrodnik, talks about her The Pause + The Power Women’s Wellness Retreat. A one night, two day immersive retreat supporting women through perimenopause & menopause, where women can discusses why is it important to address menopause from a holistic perspective.

For more information, visit their website!