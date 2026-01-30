Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
4  WX Alerts
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

Holistic Support for Perimenopause and Menopause!

Integrative Health & Wellness
Holistic Support for Perimenopause and Menopause!
Posted

Many women going through menopause and perimenopause symptoms commonly get overlooked. Leaving women with the question, how do you approach hormone changes? Nutritionist Amanda Zagrodnik, talks about her The Pause + The Power Women’s Wellness Retreat. A one night, two day immersive retreat supporting women through perimenopause & menopause, where women can discusses why is it important to address menopause from a holistic perspective.

For more information, visit their website!

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo