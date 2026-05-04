Holistic Physical Therapy for Women's Pelvic Floor Health

The health and strength of the pelvic floor after pregnancy play a crucial role in everyday function, and common signs that may indicate pelvic floor dysfunction, such as pain, bladder or bowel changes, or discomfort during pregnancy and postpartum, often get pushed aside. Dr. Kelly Schroeder, owner and physical therapist at The WellNest Physical Therapy & Wellness, specializes in pelvic floor therapy/women’s health to provide women relief from chronic Lipedema and pelvic floor dysfunctions.

The WellNest Physical Therapy & Wellness will be having an open house on May 9th from 10 am-2 pm. Specials and discounts will be offered on services and Rowe Casa Products, along with a local baker, clothing pop-up store, and a chiropractor specializing in treating pregnant moms and babies.

Register for the Lipedema summit using my link: https://event.lipedemasummit.com/?ac=HhCnPVtC. To schedule an appointment or for more information, visit www.wellnestpt.com or call 262-221-8099.