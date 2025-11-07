Holidays with Fiddleheads

Felicity Gantner, Ariel Diebels, and Jake Meier join us on The Morning Blend to announce Fiddleheads' holiday specials.

The specials include the launch of the Holiday blend and new merch, and the following week, it will launch the seasonal bakery and a few new sandwiches on the menu! Fiddleheads Coffee is also providing gift card bundles: 3x$10 gift cards for $27, 3x$25 gift cards for $60, and 2x$50 gift cards for $80.

You can also save with an online coffee subscription; Fiddleheads is offering 20% for the subscription.

You can visit a Fiddleheads Coffee cafe or shop online for the gift card deals.

