Holidays and Gifting Right Here in Kohler

Lora Blankenburg, Senior Manager of Kohler Retail, joins us on The Morning Blend to discuss the shops at Woodlake for unique gifts this holiday season.

Lora shows us multiple ideas, ranging from Wisconsin-themed gifts, gracious garden entertaining, and chocolates, which are just a few of the possibilities to make someone's holiday even more special.

You can visit the complimentary gift-wrapping pop-up shop for all your Shops at Woodlake purchases, which is open daily through December 24. Other activities include a "Breakfast with Santa" on December 6 & 7, Frozen Stairways at Blackwolf Run, and Afternoon Tea at The American Club every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday of every month from 12:30 - 2:30.

The "Set the Season Aglow Tree Lighting Ceremony" will include hot chocolate, holiday entertainment, live reindeer, and a visit from Santa on Friday, November 28.

Visit the Shops at Woodlake in Kohler, WI, for Black Friday Deals, and Kohler for more information.