Holiday Trends for 2024!

As the holiday season picks up momentum, shoppers are pulling out all the stops to make this year extra special. From trampoline adventures to personalized golf carts, families and travelers are embracing gifts and experiences that go beyond the ordinary.

Here’s a look at what’s trending this season.

Bouncing into Safety and Fun

For parents seeking big gifts with safety in mind, Springfree Trampoline is a standout.

Dubbed the “world’s safest trampoline” for its innovative flexible rod design that

eliminates traditional springs and hard edges, it’s a gift guaranteed to bring joy and peace of mind. The company reports a surge in demand for premium accessories like basketball hoops, step ladders, and sunshades, making it a backyard essential that

keeps kids active and outdoors.

Visit Springless Trampolines to learn more.

Rolling Canvases: The Artful Evolution of Golf Carts

Golf carts are shedding their basic image with STAR EV’s new Street Art Series. In collaboration with artist Evan Vail, the company has transformed electric golf carts into mobile works of art. These sustainable, customizable vehicles combine eco-consciousness with creativity, offering customers a unique way to get around in style.

Whether cruising through the neighborhood or making an artistic statement, these carts are a holiday gift that merges practicality with flair.

Travelers Cashing in on Reward Season

Holiday travel is in full swing, and Sonesta Travel Pass is making it easier than ever to rack up rewards for future getaways. Chris Trick, Chief Marketing and Performance Officer at Sonesta, highlights the benefits of their loyalty program: “With every stay,

you’re closer to your next adventure.” Whether booking a family road trip or a luxurious winter escape, Sonesta promises holiday stays that keep on giving. Check out Sonestafor details.

Campers Planning Ahead

For outdoor enthusiasts, the holidays mark the perfect time to plan next year’s adventures. Thousand Trails, a leading camping network, offers access to over 200 top destinations across North America. From RV parks and cabins to unique accommodations like yurts, tiny house villages, and refurbished shipping containers, Thousand Trails makes it easy to embrace the great outdoors in style. Whether for a weekend getaway or a year-round Camping Pass, this gift is ideal for nature lovers ready to explore.

More information is available atThousand Trails RV Resorts

A Season of Big Ideas

From unforgettable experiences to innovative gifts, this year’s holiday trends reflect a desire to go big and create lasting memories. Whether you’re bouncing into fun, rolling with art, earning travel rewards, or camping under the stars, there’s something for everyone this festive season.