Watch Now
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

Holiday Tech Gifts

with T-Mobile
T-Mobile Spokesperson, Steve Carlson, joins us to talk about holiday tech gifts: One Plus Nord N300 5G Smartphone: The One Plus Nord is exclusive and price at just $228, it's the cheapest 5G capable smartphone on the market right now. Un-Carrier on Suitcase: They partnered with luggage company Samsara to create an exclusive magenta smart suitcase! It's available for pre-order. The SyncUP Kids Watch is an exclusive T-Mobile product designed to keep your children safe while they adventure and explore. Stocking Stuffer Accessories, all under $50: portable Bluetooth speaker, kids headphones, phone case and portable slim battery charging pack. For holiday gifts and offers: www.t-mobile.com/offers or for un-carrier on suitcase: https://travelmagenta.com/
Posted at 11:41 AM, Nov 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-10 12:41:31-05

T-Mobile Spokesperson, Steve Carlson, joins us to talk about holiday tech gifts:

  • One Plus Nord N300 5G Smartphone: The One Plus Nord is exclusive and price at just $228, it's the cheapest 5G capable smartphone on the market right now.
  • Un-Carrier on Suitcase: They partnered with luggage company Samsara to create an exclusive magenta smart suitcase! It's available for pre-order.
  • The SyncUP Kids Watch is an exclusive T-Mobile product designed to keep your children safe while they adventure and explore.
  • Stocking Stuffer Accessories, all under $50: portable Bluetooth speaker, kids headphones, phone case and portable slim battery charging pack.

For holiday gifts and offers: www.t-mobile.com/offers or for un-carrier on suitcase: https://travelmagenta.com/

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Jones Dairy Farm Recipes