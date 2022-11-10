T-Mobile Spokesperson, Steve Carlson, joins us to talk about holiday tech gifts:
- One Plus Nord N300 5G Smartphone: The One Plus Nord is exclusive and price at just $228, it's the cheapest 5G capable smartphone on the market right now.
- Un-Carrier on Suitcase: They partnered with luggage company Samsara to create an exclusive magenta smart suitcase! It's available for pre-order.
- The SyncUP Kids Watch is an exclusive T-Mobile product designed to keep your children safe while they adventure and explore.
- Stocking Stuffer Accessories, all under $50: portable Bluetooth speaker, kids headphones, phone case and portable slim battery charging pack.
For holiday gifts and offers: www.t-mobile.com/offers or for un-carrier on suitcase: https://travelmagenta.com/