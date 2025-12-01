Holiday Shopping for Your Favorite Foodie

Michelle Dietz and co-owner Alena Joling join us on The Morning Blend to share a curated selection of the best kitchen gear at every price point.

Since its grand opening last year, Better Knife & Kitchen Store has expanded its knife room to accommodate even more, where Michelle and Alena show a few favorites. Next door, the Farmer's Market Grocery Store can give some good inspiration as to what knife you may need or to make an upgrade for the holidays. Among its many selections of kitchen utensils, they also have gift cards available for those who may need more time to choose the best knife for them.

