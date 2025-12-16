Holiday Hair and Cosmetology Scholarships for Early Grads

Jen Citowitz from the VICI Beauty School, student and scholarship recipient Tanner Wesley, join us on The Morning Blend to discuss further education opportunities and cosmetology classes beginning next month.

In 2026, $26,000 in scholarships is available. Tanner shares why she decided to attend cosmetology school at VICI, and her experience thus far.

VICI provides hair and skin services through its school at a discount. Its services and products make a great last-minute gift or stocking stuffers to feel refreshed heading into the new year.

Through December, you can receive 50% OFF any 60-minute Facial Service.

To request a tour, apply for 2026 scholarships, and learn more, visit VICI Beauty School