Holiday Gifting Guide

Limor Suss
Posted at 10:58 AM, Nov 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-30 11:58:07-05

Lifestyle contributor, Limor Suss shares must haves for the holiday season. Give a unique and personalized gift this holiday season, with custom photo puzzles from Minted, the design marketplace of independent artists. Get into the holiday spirit with Frito-Lay and their Share More Joy campaign. Link Smart Pet Wearable is a GPS tracking, step counting, waterproof, customizable, smart pet wearable for dogs of any size. Use code BUNDLEUP to save $50 at LinkMyPet.com/Holiday

For more information, visit limorloves.com and follow along on Instagram @limorsuss.

