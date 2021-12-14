Watch
Holiday Gift Giving With The Pets

at HAWS
Posted at 11:41 AM, Dec 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-14 12:41:15-05

HAWS Outreach team member, Johanna Schmanski joins us to talk about adoptable pets and an idea of a gift donation you can give to and from HAWS to help the shelter.
You can find a list of items needed at HAWSPETS.ORG
HAWS
701 Northview Road,
Waukesha, WI 53188
262-542-8851

