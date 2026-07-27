Historic Charm Meets Modern Living

Step inside a stunning Wauwatosa home in the middle of a complete makeover with Alair Homes Milwaukee.

From preserving historic charm to creating beautiful, functional living spaces, you'll get an inside look at what goes into a high quality remodel.

Learn what to look for when buying a renovated home, explore the newly completed 89th Street project, and get a preview of exciting custom homes and renovations happening across Elm Grove, Whitefish Bay, and Wauwatosa.

Whether you're planning a remodel or dreaming about your next home, this tour is full of inspiration.

For more visit: Alair Homes